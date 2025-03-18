Bankers protest on March 24, 25: What are their key demands?

Banking operations are expected to be affected on March 24 and 25 as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day nationwide agitation. The Union is demanding the Central government to conduct a recruitment drive across all cadres, regularize contractual staff, and implement a five-day workweek.

UFBU is an umbrella organization of nine unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Congress (INBEC), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

Highlighting the current staff shortage in Public Sector Banks (PSBs), UFBU pointed out that the number of clerks has fallen from 3,98,801 in 2013 to 2,46,965 in 2024, a decline of 1,51,836. Similarly, the total staff number has dropped by 1,39,811, from 8,86,490 in 2013 to 7,46,679 in 2024.

Additionally, bankers are calling for the withdrawal of government orders that mandate monthly reviews of staff performance and changes to performance-based incentives.

The UFBU has also urged the government to implement a five-day workweek for the banking sector. It noted that the bank management accepted and recommended this to the government a year ago, but it has yet to be implemented.

Other demands include enhanced protection for bankers from attacks on banks, an increase in gratuity to ₹25 lakh in line with Central government employees, an amendment to the gratuity law to provide income tax exemption, and a complete halt to the outsourcing of permanent employees.