Telangana Weather: Rain to Bring Relief from Heatwave in 2 Days

Telangana residents will experience a break from the intense heatwave in the next few days as thunder and scattered rains are forecast between March 20 and 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the heatwave will last until March 20, after which cooler conditions will follow.

Yesterday, Bela in Adilabad district recorded a scorching 42 degrees Celsius, adding to the intense heatwave conditions in the region. The IMD has issued a warning for heatwave conditions in parts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial districts, where temperatures have been reaching 40 to 41 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the temperature recently touched 39.2 degrees Celsius but is expected to stay below 40°C in the coming days.

The weather forecast for the next few days indicates hot and dry conditions will continue until March 19, with maximum temperatures around 38°C. However, from March 20 onwards, temperatures will begin to drop to 37°C during the day and 20°C at night, due to thunder and scattered rains, which will bring much-needed relief to the state.

By March 21, temperatures are expected to decrease further, with a maximum of 36°C. The cooler weather is likely to continue until March 23. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions until the rains bring relief from the heatwave.