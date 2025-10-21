Bank Holidays October 21-26: Check If Your Bank Will Be Closed

The holiday season is here, and with it the bunch of bank holidays in different states of India. The coming week from October 20 to 26 will find the banks shut on more than one day owing to Diwali, Kali Puja, Govardhan Pooja, and Bhai Dooj festivities.

Understanding Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also decides on bank holidays, which usually occur on national holidays, festivals, and commemoration days. Whereas some are celebrated throughout the country, others are location-based, such that not all bank offices throughout India will be closed on the same day.

List of Bank Holidays Next Week

Below is a list of the bank holidays for next week:

October 20 (Monday): Banks remain closed in a number of cities, such as Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, on the occasion of Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday): Banks at Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, and Mumbai remain closed on Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday): Banks at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, and Kolkata shall remain closed for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday): Bank holidays have been announced for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, and Kolkata.

October 25 (Saturday): All banks in India will remain closed for the fourth Saturday of the month.

October 26 (Sunday): As scheduled, all banks will be closed across the country for Sunday.

Plan Ahead

It is necessary for customers to organize their banking work accordingly, considering these scheduled holidays. With several bank holiday days, it is important to do priority transactions and avoid any hassle.

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