Bank Holidays from November 3 to 9, 2025: Check Complete RBI Schedule

Banks across several states will remain closed on multiple days between November 3 and November 9, 2025, owing to festivals, elections, and local celebrations. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official state-wise holiday calendar for the financial year 2025–26, banks will observe four holidays in select regions during the upcoming week.

In India, bank holidays differ from one state to another depending on regional customs, religious events, and local government notifications. Apart from these specific dates, all banks remain closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.

Here’s a detailed look at the RBI-declared bank holidays from November 3 to November 9, 2025, to help customers plan their financial activities in advance.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List (3–9 November 2025)

November 5 (Wednesday):

Banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar will remain closed in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. These festivals are celebrated with great devotion in various regions across the country.

November 6 (Thursday):

Banks in Patna will remain shut due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025. Additionally, Shillong will observe a bank holiday for the Nongkrem Dance Festival, a five-day celebration among the Khasi community, marked by traditional dance performances and cultural rituals.

November 7 (Friday):

All banks in Shillong will again remain closed on this day to celebrate the Wangala Festival, an important harvest festival of the Garo tribe. The event involves offering prayers and sacrifices to Saljong, the Sun God, for prosperity and a good harvest season.

November 8 (Saturday):

Banks in Bengaluru will observe a holiday for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sri Kanakadasa, the saint-poet and social reformer of Karnataka known for his spiritual writings and devotion.

What Services Are Available During Bank Holidays

Even when physical bank branches are closed, customers can still carry out most financial operations through online and mobile banking platforms. Facilities such as internet banking, mobile apps, UPI transactions, and ATMs continue to function as usual. However, activities involving cheque clearance and negotiable instruments will be processed only after banks reopen.

How the RBI Decides Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India, in coordination with state governments, finalizes and publishes the list of bank holidays each year under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This Act governs transactions such as the issuance and clearance of cheques, bills, and promissory notes. Once confirmed, the RBI releases the schedule on its official website and circulates it among all banks and financial institutions across the country.

Also read: Tamil Nadu School Holidays in November 2025: Full List and Details