Tamil Nadu School Holidays in November 2025: Full List and Details

After enjoying a long list of holidays in October, students across Tamil Nadu are now back to school for a regular academic schedule in November 2025. The previous month was filled with festive holidays, rain holidays, and weekends, giving students plenty of time to rest and celebrate with their families.

In October, schools remained closed for several days due to Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, and unexpected rain holidays. Some districts even declared extra holidays because of heavy rainfall, making October one of the longest holiday months of the year.

However, November brings fewer holidays for students. There are no major state festivals this month, and schools will mostly remain open. Teachers are now focusing on completing portions and revising lessons that were delayed due to the long holiday stretch in October.

Here are the holidays students can look forward to in Tamil Nadu during November 2025:

Here are the main school holidays and breaks Tamil Nadu students can look forward to this month:

November 1 (Saturday) – Kannada Rajyotsava (not a state holiday for Tamil Nadu, but observed in neighboring Karnataka)

November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 – All Sundays (regular weekly holidays)

November 8, 15, 22, 29 – All Saturdays (regular weekly holidays)

November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti (schools may remain open, but certain institutions with Sikh students might observe the day)

November 14 (Friday) – Children’s Day (not a government-declared holiday, but many schools conduct special programs and may declare a day off)

Apart from these, certain districts might have local holidays for regional events or temple festivals. Even though November has fewer holidays, students will still get enough time to relax on weekends.

The next long holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu will be the Christmas vacation in December, which students eagerly look forward to after a busy academic month.

Also read: Winter Holiday Destinations in India for Families & Couples