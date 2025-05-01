Bank Holidays in May 2025: Full List of Dates state-wise!

May 2025 will witness several bank holidays in different states in India due to national events, religious celebrations, and state-level festivities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published an official list of such holidays, which can differ from state to state. It's important to refer to the holiday list and schedule your bank visits accordingly to save yourself from any inconvenience.

Full List of Bank Holidays in May 2025

Below is a comprehensive list of bank holidays in May 2025:

May 1 (Thursday): Labor Day/Maharashtra Day - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and other states will close their banks on this day.

May 7 (Wednesday): Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti - West Bengal will close its banks to mark Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima - Banks in states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and others will be closed to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

May 23 (Friday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti - Banks in the state of Rajasthan will be closed to commemorate the birthday of Maharana Pratap, a celebrated Rajput warrior king.

May 26 (Monday): Cheti Chand - Some areas with a predominantly Sindhi population might have banks closed on this day, which is Sindhi New Year.

May 30 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Wida - Banks in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as certain parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, might be closed to commemorate the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Weekend Bank Closures in May 2025

Besides the aforementioned holidays, banks will remain shut on weekends as well:

All Sundays: May 4, 11, 18, and 25

Second and fourth Saturdays: May 10 and May 24

As per RBI norms, all banks in India are shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Conclusion

It's crucial to stay informed about bank holidays in May 2025 to plan your financial transactions and bank visits accordingly. By checking the holiday list, you can avoid any inconvenience and ensure that your banking needs are met.

