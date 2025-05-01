WB 10th Result 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check Online

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WB Madhyamik Class 10 results 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025. Students who took the Class 10 board exams can view their results on the official WBBSE websites.

Result Declaration and Availability

The outcomes will be declared at 9:00 am via a press conference. The students can check their outcomes on the official portals from 9:45 am onwards. Official portals to view results are: wbbse.wb.gov.in

Also, students can check their results through the mobile app at results.

Steps to Check WB Madhyamik Result 2025

To see the Class 10 board exam outcomes, students can follow these steps:

Go to the official WBBSE website, which is wbbse.wb.gov.in .

. Find and click on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 on the homepage.

Enter the credentials on the newly opened page for login.

Send the details and see your result.

Save and download the result page.

Have a hard copy for future purposes.

Marksheets and Certificates

Schools can take marksheets and certificates from their corresponding camp offices starting at 10:00 am on the given day.

Examination Schedule

The WB Madhyamik Class 10 board exams of 2025 were held between February 10 and February 22. The examinations were held in one shift daily, from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm. The examination commenced with the first language paper and ended with elective optional subjects.

Conclusion

Students can now make preparations to view their WB Madhyamik Class 10 results 2025 on official websites or mobile apps. Students can access their results and receive necessary documents easily by following the above steps.

