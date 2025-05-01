GSHSEB Class 12 Results Expected Post NEET 2025 Exam

For the first time, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted its Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February this year, 13 days earlier than last year. Despite the early scheduling, results for both classes are still awaited, leaving students and parents anxious.

The Class 12 Science stream exams concluded on March 10, raising expectations that results might be announced by the end of April. However, sources indicate that the board is likely to declare the results only after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for May 4.

Students from the Science stream are currently immersed in last-minute NEET preparations, as the test is crucial for admissions into medical, dental, ayurveda, and homeopathy courses. In light of this, the board is reportedly holding back the release of results to avoid adding pressure ahead of the high-stakes national-level exam.

While the early conclusion of board exams had sparked hope for an early results window, the GSHSEB seems to be prioritizing students’ mental well-being by delaying the outcome until after NEET.

With lakhs of students waiting for both board results and the NEET exam, the next few weeks remain critical for their academic futures.