EAM Jaishankar thanks South Korea for support following Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday expressed gratitude to South Korea for its solidarity with India following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

In a telephonic conversation with his South Korean counterpart Cho Taeyul, the EAM emphasised the need to combat terrorism in all forms.

"Spoke with Foreign Minister Cho Taeyul of South Korea this morning. Thanked him for ROK's support and solidarity in light of the Pahalgam terror attack. Underlined the need to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations," EAM posted on X. (Republic of Korea -- ROK -- official name of South Korea)

The brutal assault on April 22, which resulted in the death of 26 innocent tourists and left several others critically injured, unfolded in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Four heavily armed terrorists, two of them from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened indiscriminate fire on tourists.

Earlier, South Korea condemned the terror attack and extended its condolences to the victims.

South Korea's foreign ministry expressed "deep concerns" over the deadly assault and extended condolences to the victims, their bereaved families, and the Indian government.

"The government of the Republic of Korea expresses its deep concern over and strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on April 22 in the Pahalgam area in Jammu and Kashmir, the Republic of India, and resulted in numerous casualties. The government extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the innocent victims and their bereaved families, as well as to the government and the people of India," the ministry statement read.

"The government reaffirms its firm stance that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances," the foreign ministry said.

Following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, in the first Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi on April 23, India took a slew of measures against Pakistan.

The country announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the shutdown of the Attari border, the cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals, the blockade of many of its YouTube channels and Xhandles, and downgrading the diplomatic ties with Pakistan by downsizing the already truncated staff in embassies, thereby forcing them back to their country of origin.

