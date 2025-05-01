YS Jagan Welcomes Centre’s Move to Conduct Caste Census

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste-based census.

In a post on X, Jagan said, “Andhra Pradesh, under my leadership, took the lead by passing a resolution in November 2021 and conducting the country’s first BC caste-wise enumeration in January 2024 through village and ward secretariats.”

He explained that a caste-based census would enable focused welfare measures and ensure economic and social development for backward and marginalized communities.

Jagan described the decision as a crucial step toward achieving real social justice and inclusive growth for all sections of society.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move holds significance, as the caste census has been one of the key poll planks of the Congress-led INDIA Bloc and has also resonated strongly with the general public.

Political observers say the Centre’s decision is set to recalibrate social equations and significantly influence public sentiment.

Soon after the announcement, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also hailed the Centre’s move to conduct the caste census alongside the decadal census.