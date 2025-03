Bank Holidays in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from April to December 2025

With the expanding banking system across the nation, increasingly more people are using bank accounts for multiple financial services such as direct government scheme deposits. Although online banking and UPI payments are so convenient, several people still choose to go to bank branches to conduct some transactions.

To keep any interruption to your banking transactions at bay, it's vital to be updated on the bank holidays throughout the year. It is essential to know when the banks are going to remain shut so that you can plan your financial dealings and avoid delay. Here below, we have mentioned a detailed calendar of bank holidays in 2025, as per the state, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Bank Holidays in Andhra Pradesh (April to December 2025)

April 5 (Saturday) – Baba Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

April 6 (Sunday) – Ram Navami

April 12 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

May 1 (Thursday) – May Day

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

May 24 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

June 7 (Saturday) – Bakrid

June 14 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

June 28 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

July 6 (Sunday) – Muharram

July 12 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

July 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

August 9 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 16 (Saturday) – Krishna Ashtami

August 23 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 (Friday) – Eid-e-Milad

September 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

September 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

September 30 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami

October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami

October 11 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali

October 25 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

November 8 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

November 22 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

December 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas

December 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

Bank Holidays in Telangana (April to December 2025)

April 1 (Tuesday) – Id-ul-Fitr (some banks might be closed)

April 5 (Saturday) – Baba Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

April 6 (Sunday) – Ram Navami

April 12 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

May 1 (Thursday) – May Day

May 10 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima

May 24 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

June 7 (Saturday) – Bakrid

June 14 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

June 28 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

July 6 (Sunday) – Muharram

July 12 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

July 26 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

August 9 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day

August 16 (Saturday) – Krishna Ashtami

August 23 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 (Friday) – Eid-e-Milad

September 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

September 22 (Monday) – Bathukamma First Day (local holiday in some regions)

September 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

September 30 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami

October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Vijaya Dashami

October 11 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

October 21 (Tuesday) – Diwali

October 25 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

November 5 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 8 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

November 22 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

December 13 (Saturday) – Second Saturday

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas

December 27 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday

These are the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana bank holidays for 2025. By remaining aware of these days, you can schedule your banking actions accordingly so that you are not inconvenienced while attempting to obtain bank services.

