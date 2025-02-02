Bank Holiday on February 3, 2025: Which States Will Observe It?

On Monday, February 3, 2025, banks will be closed in some states due to the celebration of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. This holiday will not be observed nationwide.

On this day, banks will be closed in Tripura, where Saraswati Puja is celebrated with great devotion as the goddess of learning and knowledge is worshipped. However, banks in other states will remain open and will not observe a holiday.

Even though banks are closed, customers can still use ATMs, make cash deposits, and access online or mobile banking services to carry out their transactions.

A complete list of bank holidays across India in February 2025

According to the recent RBI announcement for bank holidays, February 2025 will have 8 non-working days, including national and regional holidays. Here’s the list below:

February 3, Monday – Saraswati Puja: Agartala

February 11, Tuesday – Thai Poosam: Chennai

February 12, Wednesday – Guru Ravi Das’s Birthday: Shimla

February 15, Saturday – Lui-Ngai-Ni: Imphal

February 19, Wednesday – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur

February 20, Thursday – Statehood Day/State Day: Aizawl

February 26, Wednesday – Mahashivratri: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad (both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

February 28, Friday – Losar: Gangtok

Additionally, banks across India will be closed on the mandatory nationwide holidays for the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. These dates include February 2 (Sunday), February 8 (Second Saturday), February 9 (Sunday), February 16 (Sunday), February 22 (Fourth Saturday), and February 23 (Sunday).