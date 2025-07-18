Bank Holiday Alert: July 19 Working Day or Not?

July 19, 2025, is an off day for banks in most states, as it is the third Saturday of the month. Banks follow a policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where they remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some states, though, might have local holidays because of regional festivals.

Bank Holiday in Tripura

In Tripura, banks are closed on 19 July 2025 as a festival day for Ker Puja. The vital Hindu festival is celebrated in honor of the guardian deity Ker and forms a part of the vital cultural heritage of Tripura.

Banking Services

Physical bank branches might remain closed in Tripura, but digital banking services remain functional as usual. Customers can still avail:

Mobile Banking: Make transactions, pay bills, and view balances on the move

Internet Banking: Conduct account management, transfer funds, and pay bills over the internet

UPI Platforms: Do transactions and bill payments with UPI-based services

Planning Your Banking Needs

If you have an immediate banking requirement, it is advisable to plan. Customers seeking branch services should plan their visit to avoid any inconvenience. You can also inquire about the holiday schedule from your nearby bank branch and plan your transactions accordingly.

Other Bank Holidays in July

Some of the major bank holidays in July 2025 include:

July 17: U Tirot Sing Day in Meghalaya

July 26: Fourth Saturday (bank holiday)

July 27: Sunday (regular weekly holiday)

July 28: Drukpa Tshe-zi festival in Sikkim

In order to prevent any interruption in your banking activities, ensure you refer to the RBI holiday calendar or approach your local bank branch for precise holiday calendars.

Also read: Prayagraj Rain News: Schools, Traffic, and Power Supply Affected