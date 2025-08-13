August Holiday 2025 Travel Guide: Best International Destinations to Visit

With the approach of the weekend holidays on August 15, 16, and 17, let's have a look at some interesting international destinations for your summer getaway in August. These dates fall during Independence Day and Janmashtami festivities in India, which means a long weekend. Here are the top 10 international destinations to visit:

Santorini, Greece

Experience sunsets with a romantic ambiance, take in impressive blue-domed churches, and have great swimming conditions. Bring classical music to individualistic venues throughout the island at the Santorini International Music Festival.

Bali, Indonesia

Have dry season weather, sunny skies, and low humidity. Visit temples, rice terraces, and beaches, or catch the Bali Arts Festival, which features traditional dance, music, and crafts.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Come to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest performing arts festival. Tour Edinburgh Castle, visit the Scottish Highlands for a day trip, and experience the city's lively cultural scene.

Kyoto, Japan

Watch in awe the spectacular Gozan no Okuribi (Daimonji Festival) on August 16 when enormous bonfires light up the mountains. Bask in the warm climate of the city, attend its cultural events, and sample traditional Japanese dishes.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Mix glitz with genuine Italian seaside culture. Spend summer at its best with 75-85°F (24-29°C) temperatures, and go on a boat ride to discover secluded coves and quaint villages.

Quebec City, Canada

Experience the New France Festival, turning the old town into a living museum with period costumes, music, and cuisine. It has ideal summer weather and European allure.

Maine Coast, USA

Visit scenic seaside towns, swim, sail, and coastal discovery. Sample the blueberry peak season with farm tours and festivities honoring this local gem.

Costa Brava, Spain

Find stunning beaches, medieval towns, and water parks. Attend local festivals with kid-friendly events and discover the natural beauty of the area.

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Embark on a safari expedition during the dry winter period, the best time for game viewing. See wildlife, go hot-air ballooning, and tour a Maasai village to experience indigenous culture.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Bask in pleasant temperatures, long daylight hours, and the Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival. Discover the city's bike-friendly streets, art community, and cuisine.

These destinations have a blend of culture, adventure, and relaxation, which makes them ideal for an August vacation. Book accommodations and tours early, plan in advance, and get the most out of your trip.

The following are some more exceptional destinations that excel in August and should be included on your travel list:

Iceland

Soak in almost 24-hour sunlight, explore majestic waterfalls, glaciers, and volcanic terrains, and perhaps spot a puffin.

Costa Rica

A "green season" notwithstanding, August brings lush rainforests, smaller crowds, and wildlife-filled excursions in bloom.

Cape Town, South Africa

Winter magic awaits, whale watching, dramatic mountain routes, and an energetic foodie scene illuminate August.

Canadian Rockies

Perfect for hiking, camping, and canoeing beneath cerulean skies, lakes such as Moraine and Peyto shine in turquoise.

Greek Islands (Bonus Pick)

While busier, August is ideal for famous sunsets in Santorini, ancient grandeur in Crete, and postcard-worthy beaches.

