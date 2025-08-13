Sumit Sangwan to lead UP Yoddhas in PKL 12, Ashu Singh named vice-captain

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) UP Yoddhas have appointed star defender Sumit Sangwan as their captain and Ashu Singh as vice-captain for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, starting from August 29.

Both Sumit (26) and Ashu (27) began their journeys with UP Yoddhas as New Young Players (NYPs) in Season 7, and have since evolved into pillars of the team’s defensive setup. Their rise from promising debutants to leaders is a testament to GMR Sports’ long-term vision of developing players from within the system, focusing on loyalty, performance, and sustained growth.

Sumit is known for his agility, timing, and tactical intelligence. He has consistently ranked among the league’s top defenders over the past few seasons. His appointment as captain reflects not only his on-mat excellence but also his ability to inspire and lead from the front.

Another Yoddhas stalwart, Ashu Singh has been playing primarily as a cover defender. Ashu has impressed with his relentless work rate, unselfish play, and composure under pressure. His partnership with Sumit has been the foundation of the UP Yoddhas’ defense strategy.

Head coach Jasvir Singh praised the duo’s journey, saying, “Sumit and Ashu are exceptional players and true Yoddhas. From their very first match, they have demonstrated commitment, discipline, and a team-first mindset. They’ve earned this responsibility through years of consistent performance and dedication.”

With a captain and vice-captain who have been part of the franchise since their professional debuts, Yoddhas, this season, are confident of blending experience with youthful energy to bring home championship glory.

UP Yoddhas squad for PKL 12-

Raiders: Guman Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Rane, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Shivam Choudhary, Keshav Kumar, Jatin Singh

Defenders: Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Ronak Nain, Sumit Sangwan (c), Ashu Singh (vc), Sahul Kumar, Hitesh Kadiyan, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin Manipal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.