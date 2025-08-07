August 8 Bank Holiday or not?

If you have serious banking work to do, it is better to plan. August 8, 2025, happens to be a bank holiday in certain parts of India but not across the country.

Bank Holiday in Sikkim

Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim, will remain shut on August 8, 2025, to mark the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival. It is a very important festival among the Lepcha people and is celebrated as the protection of the Tendong Hill during a 40-day, 40-night deluge.

Bank Operations in Other States

Though banks in other Indian states will operate as per normal on August 8, 2025. However, it is always best to call the local bank branch to verify their holiday hours.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

It should be kept in mind that August 8 may not be a bank holiday at all levels in India, but the following days will be closed for banks:

August 9, 2025 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan - a bank holiday at all levels

August 10, 2025 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

Online Banking Services

Even while brick and mortar bank branches may be shut down, online banking services shall remain operational normally. You can:

Transfer funds

Check account balance

Pay bills

Apply for loans

Yet, services that entail a visit to a brick-and-mortar branch, including depositing cash or accessing the locker, shall not be available during this time.

Plan Ahead

If you need to go to the bank for tasks in person, it is advisable to do so prior to August 9, since banks shall resume operations on Monday, August 11, 2025. Be aware of bank holidays and schedule your banking activities accordingly in order not to be inconvenienced.

