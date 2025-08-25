August 26 Bank Holiday or not?

Since the festive and monsoon season has started, everybody wonders if banks will open or shut down on some specified dates. As banks were shut down in Guwahati, Assam, after August 25, 2025, for the celebration of Tirobhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, the next question that arises in everybody's mind is: Will banks be closed on August 26, 2025?

Based on the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list of bank holidays, Tuesday, August 26, 2025, is a normal working day for banks nationwide. This implies that customers are able to look forward to normal banking services running in most parts of India without a glitch.

Banking Status on August 26, 2025

Nationwide operations: All government-owned public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks will function as usual.

No scheduled holiday: August 26 does not appear on the RBI’s official holiday calendar for 2025.

Normal functioning: Branches, counters, and customer service desks will operate during their standard working hours.

This comes as a relief to many account holders, especially after localized disruptions due to both festivals and heavy rains in some parts of the country.

Any State-Wise Exceptions?

As opposed to August 25, when Assam (Guwahati region) alone had a holiday, there are no state or regional bank holidays scheduled on August 26. Neither Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, nor any other significant state has announced an official bank holiday on this date.

Therefore, customers across all states may conduct their usual transactions and banking operations without worry.

What About Digital Banking Services?

Even though bank branches will remain open on August 26, it is worth noting that digital banking has reduced the impact of holidays on customers. Whether it is a scheduled holiday or not, the following services remain available round the clock:

ATMs: Cash deposits, withdrawals, and mini statements remain fully operational.

UPI (Unified Payments Interface): Instant money transfers and merchant payments continue without interruption.

Net Banking and Mobile Banking: Bills can be paid, money can be transferred, and accounts can be operated anytime.

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS: All the big electronic fund transfer systems are unaffected and thus both personal and professional transactions will flow without any problem.

Why August 26 Is Not a Holiday

Unlike festival-associated dates, regional holidays, or national events, August 26 is not classified under any of those in 2025. RBI gives holidays only on the basis of:

National festivals (such as Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Republic Day).

Religious or local festivals (such as Diwali, Eid, Christmas, Pongal).

State-level observances (such as the August 25 closure in Guwahati).

As August 26 does not satisfy any of these criteria, it is considered a regular working day for all banks.

Advice to Customers

If you must visit a branch in person, you can do so without confusion on August 26 since normal services will be operational.

In order to prevent last-minute confusion, always check with your local branch or check the RBI official holiday list for any state-level updates.

Considering the monsoon disruptions in various states, it is best to monitor local government alerts, as district administrations at times declare last-minute closure for safety issues.

For ease, please continue to utilize digital banking platforms, which are always active and functional irrespective of physical branch timings.

Final Takeaway

August 26, 2025 will be a normal working day for banks in India.

There are no RBI-announced holidays or state-level exceptions on this day.

All the banking activities – both online and offline – will proceed as normal.

Customers can presume for now that August 26 will not disrupt their banking schedules, while August 25 saw Guwahati celebrating a local holiday.

