YSRCP Demands Immediate Central Allocation of Urea to Ease Farmer Distress

Former Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy has demanded that the State Government urgently secure additional urea allocations from the Centre to address the acute shortage faced by farmers.

Highlighting the ground situation, Reddy said that despite Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s claims dismissing reports of scarcity, farmers are standing in long queues at Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). “A single visit to PACS or RBKs will reveal the truth,” he said.

He alleged that private dealers are exploiting the crisis by compelling farmers to purchase nano urea and pesticides in order to access urea. This year, nearly two lakh hectares of land have shifted from groundnut and oilseeds to paddy and food grains, which require higher fertilizer consumption. Heavy rains have further spiked demand for urea in maize, cotton, and vegetable crops. “The government failed to anticipate this surge in demand and act on time,” he added.

Reddy recalled that earlier urea distribution was shared equally between PACS/RBKs and private dealers. Though the Agriculture Minister recently promised to revise the ratio to 70:30 in favour of PACS/RBKs, the decision has not been implemented. “The delay is severely hurting farmers,” he cautioned.

Rejecting the government’s claim of “panic buying,” he stressed that small and marginal farmers—69% of whom cultivate just one acre and 19% about 3.5 acres—lack the capacity to hoard fertilizers. Instead, he accused traders of deliberately creating artificial scarcity.

He also warned against pushing nano urea, citing Punjab University trials that reported reduced yields and lower protein content. “Unproven solutions cannot be forced on farmers,” he emphasized.

Urging the State Government to act with sincerity, Reddy said immediate intervention with the Centre is essential to safeguard farmers from distress and ensure timely availability of fertilizers.