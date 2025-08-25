Dussehra Holidays 2025 in Telangana: Schools Closed from Sept 21 to Oct 3

Telangana students and parents can expect long festival holidays since schools in the state will be shut down for 13 days from September 21, 2025. The break period will go on until October 3, 2025, giving students a much-needed break from studies.

Apart from acknowledging the Dasara break, the government of Telangana has also announced September 5, 2025, as a holiday in observance of Urs-un-Nabi, celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This is added to the festive calendar and provides students with an additional day of break from school.

Significance of Dussehra

One of the important Hindu festivals that takes place at this time is Dussehra, or Vijayadashami. Dussehra is on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin and celebrates the triumph of good over evil, best illustrated by Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Dussehra in 2025 is on October 2, giving students and families an opportunity to engage in cultural activities and religious beliefs.

Impact on School Academic Schedule

Even before the commencement of the holiday, schools must conduct the Formative Assessment (FA) – Two examinations. After the resumption of classes, students will sit for their Summative Assessment (SA) – 1 examinations, which will be conducted from October 24 to October 31, 2025. Following the examinations, the results of SA 1 will be announced by November 6, after the examination of answer scripts.

Post-SA 1, there are no exams scheduled for November, except for continuous instruction and academic activities. The schedule in this manner allows for students to have a break for the festival without interruption while maintaining the academic calendar.

