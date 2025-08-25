Khairatabad Ganesh Idol Ready for Aagaman After Sculptor's Final Touches

The famous Khairatabad Mahaganapati reached a key milestone today as the final touches to the idol’s eyes were completed at 11 AM by noted sculptor Rajendran. This moment is considered very special, as it marks the last step before the Ganesh procession begins. Every worker who spent weeks of effort building the massive idol took part in the event, celebrating their hard work. By evening, the large wooden supports used to protect the idol will be removed, and the much-awaited Aagaman program will be held, according to the Mahaganapati Utsava Committee.

This year’s Khairatabad Ganesh, named Viswa Shanti Mahashakthi Ganesha, stands at a towering 69 feet. The idol has been crafted with three heads, eight arms, and five serpent hoods, symbolizing immense power and divine protection. Alongside Lord Ganesha, figures of Sri Lalita Tripurasundari, Puri Jagannatha, and Gajjalamma have also been placed, adding to the spiritual importance.

More than 200 artisans, including clay experts and welders, worked for months to bring the idol to life. The committee has also focused on using eco-friendly materials like clay, paddy husk powder, and natural colors to ensure a sustainable celebration. The effort highlights a growing awareness about protecting the environment during large-scale festivals.

As always, thousands of devotees are expected to gather to witness the idol in its full glory. The 10-day celebrations will end with a grand procession on Anant Chaturdashi, when the idol will be taken to Hussain Sagar for immersion.

The Khairatabad Ganesh remains one of the most iconic parts of Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad, drawing visitors from across the country. With the final touches now complete, the city is ready to welcome Lord Ganesha in a truly grand style.