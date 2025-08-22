August 23 Bank Holiday for Foruth Saturday?

If you have any urgent banking tasks lined up, it’s important to note that Saturday, August 23, 2025, will be a holiday for all banks across India. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month are observed as bank holidays. This means all physical branches will remain closed on this day.

Why Are Banks Closed on August 23?

The RBI designates the second and fourth Saturdays as non-working days for banks. Since August 23 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, it will be a non-business day for bank employees nationwide. Customers who have plans to visit branches for deposits, withdrawals, or other services should complete their work before this date to avoid inconvenience.

Other Bank Holidays in August 2025



August has seen multiple bank closures owing to regional and national events. Here’s a quick summary of some key dates:

August 3 (Sunday) – Regular weekend closure, along with Ker Puja in Tripura.

August 8 (Friday) – Tendong Lho Rum Faat holiday in Sikkim and Odisha.

August 9 (Saturday) – Raksha Bandhan caused closures in states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

August 10 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday, and August 10 also marked the second Saturday closure nationwide.

August 13 (Wednesday) – Patriots’ Day in Manipur.

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day, a public holiday across India.

August 16 (Saturday) – Janmashtami and Parsi New Year in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

August 17 (Sunday) – Regular weekly off.

August 23 (Saturday) – Fourth Saturday, banks closed nationwide.

August 26 (Tuesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in Karnataka and Kerala.

August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi second day in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

August 28 (Thursday) – Nuakhai festival holiday in Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim.

August 31 (Sunday) – Weekly closure.

Digital Banking Services Continue Uninterrupted

Even though physical branches will not operate on these dates, customers can carry out essential banking activities through internet banking, mobile apps, UPI transactions, and ATMs, which will remain functional.

Plan for Smooth Transactions

To avoid last-minute stress, customers are advised to check their state-wise bank holiday schedules and complete critical transactions before the holiday. Keep in mind that holidays differ across states due to regional festivals and local observances.

