August 2025 Bank Holidays in India – State-Wise List & Full Details

In August 2025, the banks in India will have a considerable number of holidays, and almost half the month will be off. The holidays consist of national and state-level events, and the banks will stay closed on various days in different states.

Bank Holidays in August 2025: A Detailed List by Date

Below is a list of bank holidays in August 2025, indexed by date:

August 3, 2025 (Sunday)

Ker Puja (Tripura): Banks in Tripura will be closed on this local festival.

August 8, 2025 (Friday)

Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Sikkim): Sikkim banks will be closed on this important festival of the Lepcha people.

Jhulan Purnima (Odisha): Odisha banks will be closed on this significant Hindu festival.

August 9, 2025 (Saturday) - Second Saturday

Raksha Bandhan (Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh): To mark the pious relationship between brothers and sisters, banks will be closed in these states.

August 13, 2025 (Wednesday)

Patriot Day (Manipur): To mark the sacrifices of those who struggled against British rule, banks will be closed in Manipur.

August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Independence Day (National Holiday): Banks in the country will be closed to commemorate India's independence.

August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

Janmashtami (Various States): In observance of the birthday of Lord Krishna, banks in most states will be closed.

Parsi New Year (Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, and Maharashtra): Banks will be closed in this important Parsi festival.

August 23, 2025 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday

No holidays are given for this date, but banks usually remain shut on fourth Saturdays.

August 26, 2025 (Tuesday)

Hartalika Teej (Chhattisgarh and Sikkim): The banks will be closed in these states in celebration of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Ganesh Chaturthi (Andhra Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Puducherry, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu): Banks will be closed in these states to commemorate the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

August 28, 2025 (Thursday)

Nuakhai (Odisha): Banks in Odisha will be closed on this harvest festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday (Goa): Banks in Goa shall be closed as well.

