Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared: Direct link and how to check

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 on July 23, 2025. Students who took the exam can now access their results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

Important Points:

Exam Name: Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 3

Board Name: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB)

Academic Year: 2024-25

Result Website: karresults.nic.in

Official Website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Class: 10th

How to Check Your Result:

Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the link to download the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Results 2025.

Enter your date of birth and registration number on the login page.

Submit the information to see your result.

Download and save a copy of the mark sheet for future use.

Revaluation and Recounting Process:

Students may submit the scanned copies of their answer sheets, revaluation, and marks recounting online or via mobile app. The important dates to keep in mind are as follows:

Apply for Scanned Copies: July 24-28, 2025

Offline Payment Deadline: July 29, 2025

Revaluation and Recounting: July 27-31, 2025

Fee Information:

The revaluation and recounting fee is different according to the payment mode²:

Online Payment:

Scan copy per subject: INR 410

Revaluation per subject: INR 810

Offline Payment via Challan:

Scan copy per subject: INR 420

Revaluation per subject: INR 820

Consolidated Result:

The Karnataka SSLC consolidated result paper will be released once the process of revaluation and recounting is over. The result will include the highest scores of Exams 1, 2, and 3.

For further details, students can check the official website or school authorities.

