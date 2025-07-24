Kevin Hart: India, I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart is all set to perform live for the first time in India and said that he cannot wait to witness the incredible energy live in Mumbai.

Hart will perform at the NSCI Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on September 21, 2025. As part of his debut, he will bring his acclaimed ‘Acting My Age’ tour to Indian shores for an evening of relentless laughter, razor-sharp observations and captivating storytelling.

“India, we are destined to meet this year and I cannot wait to witness your incredible energy live in Mumbai. We’re going to have an epic night filled with love and laughter!”, Hart said in a statement.

The going out platform District by Zomat announced about his live performance, touted as a one-of-a-kind comedy show produced by and exclusively ticketed by District by Zomato.

He will be performing his comedic set, ‘Acting My Age’, where he will delve into personal experiences, societal norms, and the challenges of aging with his unique comedic flair.

Commenting on hosting this global comedic genius in the country, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “The Indian comedy scene is at its peak right now, audiences are sharper, hungrier and more global in their tastes than ever before. Bringing Kevin Hart to India is a monumental moment for not only us but for every comedy lover in India eager to experience global brilliance firsthand.”

Hart has been feted with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and nominations for two Grammy Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

After winning several stand-up comedy competitions, he first gained the spotlight when Judd Apatow cast him in a recurring role on the TV series Undeclared.

His comedic reputation continued to grow with the release of his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man.

He has since released four more comedy albums such as Seriously Funny, Laugh at My Pain, Let Me Explain, and What Now?.

Hart has also performed in cinema such as Paper Soldiers, Scary Movie 3, Soul Plane, Little Fockers, Think Like a Man, Grudge Match, Ride Along, About Last Night, Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, the Jumanji film franchise and Night School.

He also created and starred as a fictionalized version of himself in Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.