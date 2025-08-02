August 2 No Bank Holiday on Saturday!

Banks in India will be open on August 2, 2025, as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, but operate as usual on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, unless the day coincides with a public or regional holiday.

Bank Holidays in August 2025

Here are some key bank holidays in August 2025:

August 8: Banks in Sikkim will be closed to celebrate Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 : Banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh will be closed to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima.

: Banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh will be closed to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima. August 15: Independence Day - Banks will be closed across the country.

Independence Day - Banks will be closed across the country. August 16 : Janmashtami celebrations - Banks will be closed in several states, including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Patna, and Ranchi.

: Janmashtami celebrations - Banks will be closed in several states, including Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Patna, and Ranchi. August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi - Banks will be closed in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bangalore, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Banking Services

Even on bank holidays, digital banking services like net banking, mobile banking, and UPI transactions will continue to operate normally. You can check your balance, transfer funds, pay bills, and perform other transactions online.

Banking Hours

Most major banks in India operate between 10 am and 4 pm, while some banks like ICICI, HDFC, Axis, Yes Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank function from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm or 3:30 pm, depending on the branch.

Before visiting your bank branch, it's always a good idea to check the holiday list and banking hours to avoid any inconvenience.

