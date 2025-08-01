August 2 Bank Holiday or not?

August 2025 sees an amalgamation of working days and bank holidays in India. The initial Saturday of the month, August 2, is a typical working day, but customers can look forward to some closures in the weeks ahead as there are national and regional holidays.

Bank Working Pattern in India

Indian banks operate on a standard weekly pattern of holidays:

Second and Fourth Saturdays of every month are declared as official bank holidays.

Sundays are weekly holidays, and all banks are closed.

On the first Saturday and third Saturday of every month, like August 2, 2025, banks function normally. Customers can make visits to branches and enjoy full banking services on these Saturdays.

Major Bank Holidays in August 2025

Here's a brief overview of significant bank holidays to remember:

August 9 (Second Saturday & Raksha Bandhan)

Banks will be closed in some northern and central Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Rajasthan because of Raksha Bandhan.

August 15 (Friday – Independence Day)

This is a national holiday when all banks in India will be closed to celebrate the independence of the country.

August 16 (Saturday – Zonal Holiday)

There will be a local holiday in some northeastern states. Bank closures will be as per the state-specific calendar.

August 23 (Fourth Saturday)

Accordingly to the RBI directive, all banks will be closed across the country.

August 27 (Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi)

Banks will be closed in most states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Odisha, because of the festival.

Access to Online Banking

These holidays notwithstanding, digital banking products such as net banking, mobile banking apps, ATMs, and UPI continue to function 24/7. Customers can continue to:

Transfer funds

Make bill payments

Check account balance

Use ATM services

Final Note

While in-branch services may be unavailable on specific days, planning using this bank holiday schedule can help ensure your financial activities continue without disruption. Make sure to complete any essential bank work before these dates to avoid inconvenience.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Idol Prices in Hyderabad Reach ₹1 Lakh