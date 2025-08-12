August 13 Bank Holiday or not?

Indian banks will remain open on 13 August 2025, except in Manipur, where a local holiday will be declared because of Patriot's Day celebrations. This day holds historical significance in Manipur, commemorating the courage and sacrifices of freedom fighters who struggled for independence against British rule during the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

Why is Patriots' Day Important?

Patriot's Day is a state public holiday in Manipur that celebrates the hanging of Manipuri patriots, such as Prince Bir Tikendrajit and General Thangal, by the British. The day serves as a reminder of the history of the state and its people's sacrifices.

Effect on Banking Operations

While banks in Manipur will remain shut on August 13, 2025, banking services will still be accessible via:

Net Banking: Get access to your accounts and do transactions online.

Mobile Banking: Operate your accounts and do transactions through your mobile phone.

UPI: Do transactions through Unified Payments Interface.

ATM Services: Get cash through your debit card.

But services such as check clearing and making drafts will not be available on this day.

Other Bank Holidays in August 2025

Some of the important bank holidays in August 2025 are:

August 15: Independence Day - Banks will remain shut throughout India in celebration of Independence Day.

August 16: Janmashtami/Krishna Jayanthi - Banks will remain shut in the states of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh.

August 19: Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur - Banks will remain shut in Agartala.

August 25: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - Banks will be closed in Guwahati.

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari - Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bangalore, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Goa.

August 28: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai - Banks will be closed in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji.

It's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

