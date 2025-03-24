April 13, 14 Public Holidays announced; Here's Why!

As April begins, people are eagerly looking forward to various festivals and celebrations. The month starts with the holy festival of Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated with great religious faith and pomp. This year, April brings a special treat - three consecutive holidays, thanks to the Baisakhi festival on April 13th, followed by Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14th, and potentially a Saturday off, providing a wonderful opportunity to relax, recharge, and spend quality time with loved ones.

Baisakhi is one of the prominent festivals in the Hindu calendar, especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour and is a time of harvest. It is a major agriculture festival, and it signifies wealth and bliss for farmers who cut their first harvest after working tirelessly for months.

Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti: A Salute to a Visionary Leader

Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti falls on April 14th in memory of the birthday of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a visionary leader who contributed significantly to India's constitution. He was an ardent advocate of social justice and equality, and his work continues to motivate millions of individuals globally.

Holidays in April 2025

This year, both Baisakhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti coincide on two consecutive days, giving people a great chance to celebrate these important festivals. Baisakhi is on April 13th, and Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti is on April 14th. Both days are holidays, and all schools, colleges, and offices will be closed.

Significance of Both Holidays

Both Baisakhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti are important festivals that commemorate the virtues of hard work, commitment, and social justice. While Baisakhi is the start of the harvest season, Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti is a reminder of the need for equality and social justice. Let us not forget the importance of these virtues in our lives as we celebrate these festivals.

In summary, April 2025 is one of celebrations and festivities, and two of the most important festivals are Baisakhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. On celebrating these festive occasions, let us not forget the necessity of hard work, dedication, and social justice.

Also read: March 24 - 30 OTT releases: Mufasa, Delulu Express, Om Kali Jai Kali, Viduthalai 2 and more!