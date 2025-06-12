Air India Plane Crash: All 242 Killed, Why the Black Box Matters Most Now

An Air India flight (AI-171) en route to London from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, tragically crashed just minutes after takeoff on Thursday, June 12.

A viral video of the incident appears to show the aircraft struggling to gain altitude before it crashed into a medical hostel. According to early reports, there are no survivors. It has been confirmed that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was aboard the ill-fated flight.

While the exact cause of the crash is still unknown, early speculation points to either bird ingestion or engine failure. Officials say the true cause will only be determined after retrieving the aircraft's black box.

What Is a Black Box?

Despite the name, a black box is not black—it is actually bright orange or yellow with reflective strips for easy visibility in wreckage. It refers to two key flight recorders:

1. Flight Data Recorder (FDR)

Records critical flight data such as altitude, airspeed, engine performance, and system status.

Captures 25+ hours of flight data, updating multiple times per second.

2. Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)

Records pilot conversations, cockpit alarms, and background sounds like engine noise.

Stores the last 2 hours of audio in a continuous loop.

Why the Black Box Matters After a Crash

Determines Cause: Helps investigators reconstruct the flight’s final moments.

Identifies Human Error: Reveals pilot actions, communication, or signs of incapacitation.

Detects Technical Failures: Flags malfunctions like engine problems or system failures.

Aids in Accident Reconstruction: Creates a second-by-second timeline for investigators.

Improves Aviation Safety: Data often leads to policy updates, better training, or aircraft design changes.

Can It Be Tracked?

The black box can be tracked as it comes equipped with an underwater locator beacon that emits signals for up to 30 days if submerged, helping recovery teams locate it quickly.

