Air India Plane Crash: What It Means When a Pilot Declares ‘Mayday’

In its final moments, Air India Flight AI-171, en route to London from Ahmedabad, issued a ‘MAYDAY’ call to Air Traffic Control (ATC). Minutes after this last communication, the aircraft — which had taken off from runway 23 at around 13:39 IST on Thursday — went silent.

Tragically, the aircraft crashed near Meghani Nagar, a residential area just outside the Ahmedabad airport perimeter.

According to preliminary reports, the catastrophic crash has claimed the lives of over 100 people.

Confirming the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a statement: “On 12th June 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 persons on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew.”

Air India revealed that among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 UK nationals, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian. Reports also suggest that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was on board the ill-fated flight.

The aircraft was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

Thick black smoke engulfed the area as the aircraft crash-landed.

Mayday, Mayday, Mayday: What It Means and Why It’s Used

"Mayday" is an internationally recognized distress signal used in voice communication, especially in aviation and maritime operations, to indicate a life-threatening emergency.

The term is repeated three times — “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday” — to prevent misinterpretation and ensure urgency. It originates from the French phrase m’aidez, meaning “help me.”

Why Is "Mayday" Declared During a Flight Emergency?

In aviation, a pilot issues a Mayday when the aircraft faces immediate danger — such as engine failure, onboard fire, loss of control or altitude, or an imminent crash or hard landing.

The call alerts ATC and nearby aircraft, prompting the initiation of emergency protocols and priority responses.

What Happens After a Mayday Call?

Once a Mayday is declared, ATC clears the radio frequency for the distressed aircraft. Emergency services, including fire, rescue, and medical teams, are activated at the nearest airport or crash site. The aircraft is given immediate priority for landing or emergency assistance.

Other Distress Terms

If the emergency is serious but not life-threatening, the pilot may use the term “Pan-Pan.”

For example, minor engine trouble or a medical issue without affecting flight integrity would warrant a Pan-Pan call. This term also originates from the French word panne, meaning "breakdown."