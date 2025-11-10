9 Killed, 15 Injured in Powerful Blast Near Delhi’s Red Fort

A powerful explosion ripped through Old Delhi on Monday (November 10) night, killing at least eight people and injuring around 20 others near the Red Fort. The blast occurred in a parked car outside Gate 1 of the Lal Qila Metro Station, triggering panic in one of the most crowded areas of the capital.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and devastation, with nearby vehicles engulfed in flames. “There were body parts scattered on the road. It was horrifying,” a witness told reporters. The explosion’s intensity left a van torn apart and another car completely mangled.

Authorities swiftly cordoned off the area, while fire and rescue teams worked to control the blaze and move the injured to nearby hospitals. Senior Delhi Police officials and forensic teams are on site, investigating the cause and nature of the explosion.

The incident comes just hours after a major seizure of explosives in Haryana’s Faridabad district, where nearly 2,900 kilograms of material – including 350 kilograms of ammonium nitrate – were recovered from two houses. The operation, carried out by Jammu and Kashmir Police, was reportedly based on intelligence provided by Dr. Adil Ahmed Rather.

Though officials have not confirmed any direct link between the two incidents, investigators are probing possible connections as part of a larger security review across Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Security has been heightened around key landmarks in the city following the blast.