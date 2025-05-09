4 Days Bank Holiday: Banks Closed from May 9 to May 12

West Bengal bank customers are in for a long weekend since banks in the state will be shut for four consecutive days from May 9 to May 12, 2025. The banks are closed for different reasons, one of them being the birthday celebration of the celebrated Bengali polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore's Birthday: A Celebration

May 9 is the birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned Bengali poet, writer, composer, philosopher, and painter. He is most famous for transforming Bengali literature and Indian culture, and his writings have left an indelible mark on the literary world. Tagore's work, Gitanjal,i won him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, and he became the first non-European to be awarded this honor.

Bank Holiday Schedule

In West Bengal, banks will be closed on May 9 to mark the birthday of Tagore. Moreover, May 10 is also a second Saturday, which is a notified holiday for banks under RBI regulations. Banks are usually closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Additionally, May 11 being Sunday, and May 12 being Buddha Purnima, banks will be closed for four days in total.

RBI Rules for Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has divided bank holidays into three categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays

Bank account closing holidays

Customers are requested to refer to their branch calendar or the RBI website for further details on bank holidays.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in May 2025

May 2025 will witness some bank holidays in different states in India. Some of the important holidays are:

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Poornima (holiday in various states)

May 16 (Friday): Sikkim State Day (holiday in Sikkim)

May 26 (Monday): Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam (holiday in Tripura)

May 29 (Thursday): Maharana Pratap Jayanti (holiday in Himachal Pradesh)

Customers are requested to schedule their banking operations accordingly to prevent any inconvenience.

Also read: Fact Check: Did Pakistan Seek More Loans After Failed Strikes on India?