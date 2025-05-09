Fact Check: Did Pakistan Seek More Loans After Failed Strikes on India?

Hours before a crucial review meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over its $1.3 billion request under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan launched a series of unsuccessful missile and drone strikes across multiple regions in India—further heightening tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Following the overnight offensive, a post surfaced on social media—purportedly from Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division—appealing for international loans, citing “heavy losses inflicted by the enemy.”

The viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read: "The Government of Pakistan appeals to international partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by the enemy. Amid escalating war and stock market crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast."

The tweet tagged the World Bank and included the hashtags #IndiaPakistanWar and #PakistanZindabad.

However, the authenticity of the post was swiftly challenged. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dismissed the message as fake news, claiming the official X account of the Economic Affairs Division had been hacked.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 people—mostly tourists—dead. As part of the operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror camps operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed during an all-party meeting held on May 8 (Friday) that approximately 100 terrorists were killed in the precision strikes.

India has stressed that the operation was non-escalatory in nature and aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure. Pakistan, denying any involvement with militant groups, responded with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), which led to the deaths of 16 Indian civilians.

Late Thursday night, Pakistan launched another wave of missile attacks targeting Jammu and Kashmir as well as parts of Rajasthan. The Indian Army successfully intercepted the incoming threats using its Russian-made S-400 air defence system. In a counter-offensive, India struck back, targeting military and strategic locations in Lahore, Peshawar, and Sialkot.