India-Pakistan War: What Happened on May 8 Night in Jammu, Punjab and Rajasthan?

Northern India was gripped by high tension and widespread blackouts on Thursday night after Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks against the important military and border establishments. All the incoming threats, including more than 50 drones and several missiles, were successfully intercepted by the Indian Armed Forces in one of the biggest counter-operations along the entire Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan belt.

Explosions Rock Jammu in Pre-Dawn Hours

Loud booms were heard from 3:50 a.m. till 4:45 a.m. in the Jammu city on Friday morning. The booms came barely seconds after sirens warning of aerial raids echoed. This set the entire area to a blanket darkness. The defense authorities did indeed confirm seeing munitions drifting over the air but all which were quickly incapacitated by security agents in the Indian forces.

Online videos recorded were of airborne things being shot down in flight and flashes of lightning the sky. Just hours prior to this, India had intercepted the attempt of Pakistan to hit the military camps located along the LoC (Line of Control) and the International Border (IB).

India Wards Off Aerial Drone Scale Offensive

Pakistan made swarm drone attacks on several locations late Wednesday evening, targeting Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot, as per defence sources. Indian Army Air Defence units conducted a huge counter-drone operation, destroying more than 50 drones.

Pakistan tried to push drones into several sectors along LoC and IB. Quick response by our air defence units ensured that no drones made it to their target destinations," a senior official informed ANI.

Ceasefire Violations and Missile Threats

There were overnight ceasefire violations in Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu districts, as Pakistani forces resorted to shelling and small arms firing. Indian forces retaliated firmly.

Defence officials also verified that Pakistan launched eight missiles against important military areas in Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. Indian air defence systems shot down all the missiles and destroyed them, preventing heavy damage.

Blackouts Imposed Throughout Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan

With the threat escalating, precautionary blackouts were mandated in several districts of Punjab, Haryana, and western Rajasthan. Locals in Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala were asked to turn off lights and stay indoors.

Explosions were heard near the NFL factory in Bathinda around 10:30 p.m., triggering instant emergency responses. Drone attacks were intercepted in Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, and local administrations ordered blackouts as a security measure.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Ambala, and Sirsa residents had anxious hours as sirens wailed and police repeatedly announced that people should remain indoors.

Missile Debris and Fireballs Spotted in Amritsar

In Amritsar, loud explosions and night sky fireball sightings caused panic. Six successive explosions were heard at about 1 a.m. Blackouts came in several phases, and later missile debris was found in surrounding villages such as Makhanwindi, Jethuwal, Pandher, and Dudhala.

Indian authorities confirmed that Indian forces had intercepted the threat successfully and were gathering debris for examination.

Rajasthan Border Areas on High Alert

In Jaisalmer, several loud blasts were heard after a 9 p.m. blackout. Repeated sirens were blown in Barmer, and police patrolling was stepped up. The area was already on high alert after Operation Sindoor, India's pinpoint strike operation hitting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam killing 26 civilians.

A resident of Jaisalmer said, "We thought the sounds were firecrackers. But when we saw the sky light up, we realised these were real attacks. Thankfully, our defence systems handled it efficiently."

Centre and State Governments on High Alert

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level security review meeting with chiefs of border guarding forces and CISF to review ground realities. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also conducted an emergency meeting with senior state officials to synchronize preparedness.

Hospitals along the border have been instructed to maintain 24/7 power backup, secure water sources, and emergency medical preparedness.

Public Reactions: Resilience Amidst Uncertainty

Despite the panic, local residents expressed strong support for the Indian Armed Forces. “There is tension, yes, but our trust in our army is unwavering,” said one resident from Jammu. Another added, “Pakistan’s cowardice is visible—they target civilians because they can’t face our soldiers. But we are not afraid.”

Official Statement Confirms No Casualties

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff issued a statement which confirmed that the military bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur were attacked by missiles and drones, all of which were neutralised.

"No casualties or damage reported. Threats were intercepted according to standard operating procedures using kinetic and non-kinetic means."

Key Highlights: