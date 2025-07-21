3-Day Bank Holiday in July 2025: July 26, 27, and 28 Details

As July ends, account holders of banks are in for a long weekend. The fourth Saturday, July 26, which happens to be the last Saturday of the month, banks will be shut on that day. Then Sunday, July 27, also a holiday, banks will be closed. To top it all, Monday, July 28, has also been declared a holiday in Sikkim owing to the Drukpa Tsechhu festival, a Buddhist festival.

What does this imply for bank customers?

As banks are shut down for three consecutive days, customers are required to schedule their transactions accordingly. Customers who depend on banking services for their everyday necessities should make sure they have a cash reserve that will see them through the festive period.

How do customers prepare?

To avoid any inconvenience, customers can take the following precautions:

Pre-plan your transactions and clear any outstanding bills prior to the bank holiday.

Maintain some emergency money handy to take care of any unforeseen expenditure.

Verify whether your bank's ATM services will be operational during the holiday season.

If you have any immediate banking requirements, use online banking or mobile banking facilities.

Bank holidays in India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the bank holidays for July. While some holidays are for particular areas or states, others are for the whole country. Here, the fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays are for the entire nation, while the Drukpa Tsechhu festival holiday is for Sikkim.

Stay updated

Before you go to your bank branch, it's always a good practice to find out if there is any holiday or branch closure happening in your vicinity. You can look it up on your bank's website or call their customer care. Being informed and planning is always better, so that you do not face any hassle due to the bank holidays.

