29 Holidays for Uttarakhand schools in 2025

The Uttarakhand government has announced its public holiday calendar for 2025, with 29 public holidays in the state. It does not include any new holidays, but the number of holidays already scheduled will be observed.

Uttarakhand Public Holidays 2025

Republic Day: 26 January

Maha Shivratri: 26 February

Holika Dahan: 13 March

Holi: 14 March

Cheti Chand: 30 March

Eid-ul-Fitr: 31 March

Ram Navami: 6 April

Mahavir Jayanti: 10 April

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday: 14 April

Good Friday: April 18

Buddha Purnima: May 12

Eid ul Azha: June 7

Muharram: July 6

Harela: July 16

Raksha Bandhan: August 9

Independence Day: August 15

Janmashtami: August 16

Vishwakarma Puja: September 17

Eid ul Milad: September 5

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Dussehra: October 2

Maharishi Valmiki Birthday: October 7

Deepawali: October 20

Govardhan Puja: October 22

Igas-Baghwal: November 1

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5

Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day: November 24

Christmas: December 25

It must be stated that offices of government, working on a five-day week, will observe only 25 holidays; since four holidays fall on Saturdays. Moreover, district magistrates can declare three local holidays every year, which have local significance.

