2026 Government Holidays: List of National and State Holidays in India
The government has released the list of holidays for the year 2026, which includes festivals, special days, national and state celebrations. Here's a rundown of the public holidays in 2026:
January Holidays
January 1: New Year's Day - A national holiday to mark the beginning of the new year.
January 13-15: Sankranti Festival - A three-day holiday to celebrate the harvest festival.
January 23: Vasant Panchami - A holiday to mark the arrival of spring.
January 26: Republic Day - A national holiday to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.
February Holidays
Shivaratri (date may vary) - A holiday to mark the occasion of Lord Shiva's birthday.
March Holidays
March 4: Holi - A colorful holiday to mark the arrival of spring.
March 19: Ugadi - A holiday to mark the Telugu New Year.
March 19 or 20: Ramadan (date may vary) - A holiday to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
March 26: Sri Ram Navami - A holiday to mark the birth of Lord Rama.
April Holidays
April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti - A national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar.
June Holidays
June 2: Telangana Formation Day - A holiday in Telangana to mark the state's formation.
August Holidays
August 15: Independence Day - A national holiday to mark India's independence.
August 28: Rakhi Pournami - A holiday to mark the occasion of Rakhi.
August: Bonala Festival (date may vary) - A holiday in Telangana to mark the Bonala festival.
September Holidays
September 4: Krishna Janmashtami - A holiday to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.
September 14: Vinayaka Chavithi - A holiday to mark the occasion of Lord Ganesha's birthday.
October Holidays
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti - A national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
October 19: Durga Ashtami - A holiday in many states to mark the occasion of Durga Puja.
October 20: Dussehra - A holiday in Telugu states to mark the victory of good over evil.
November Holidays
November 19: Diwali - A holiday to mark the festival of lights.
December Holidays
December 25: Christmas - A holiday to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.
December 31: New Year's Eve - A holiday in some private companies to mark the end of the year.
These holidays provide a welcome break for students and employees alike, allowing them to celebrate and recharge for the year ahead.
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