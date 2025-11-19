2026 Government Holidays: List of National and State Holidays in India

The government has released the list of holidays for the year 2026, which includes festivals, special days, national and state celebrations. Here's a rundown of the public holidays in 2026:

January Holidays

January 1: New Year's Day - A national holiday to mark the beginning of the new year.

January 13-15: Sankranti Festival - A three-day holiday to celebrate the harvest festival.

January 23: Vasant Panchami - A holiday to mark the arrival of spring.

January 26: Republic Day - A national holiday to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

February Holidays

Shivaratri (date may vary) - A holiday to mark the occasion of Lord Shiva's birthday.

March Holidays

March 4: Holi - A colorful holiday to mark the arrival of spring.

March 19: Ugadi - A holiday to mark the Telugu New Year.

March 19 or 20: Ramadan (date may vary) - A holiday to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

March 26: Sri Ram Navami - A holiday to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

April Holidays

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti - A national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

June Holidays

June 2: Telangana Formation Day - A holiday in Telangana to mark the state's formation.

August Holidays

August 15: Independence Day - A national holiday to mark India's independence.

August 28: Rakhi Pournami - A holiday to mark the occasion of Rakhi.

August: Bonala Festival (date may vary) - A holiday in Telangana to mark the Bonala festival.

September Holidays

September 4: Krishna Janmashtami - A holiday to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

September 14: Vinayaka Chavithi - A holiday to mark the occasion of Lord Ganesha's birthday.

October Holidays

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti - A national holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

October 19: Durga Ashtami - A holiday in many states to mark the occasion of Durga Puja.

October 20: Dussehra - A holiday in Telugu states to mark the victory of good over evil.

November Holidays

November 19: Diwali - A holiday to mark the festival of lights.

December Holidays

December 25: Christmas - A holiday to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

December 31: New Year's Eve - A holiday in some private companies to mark the end of the year.

These holidays provide a welcome break for students and employees alike, allowing them to celebrate and recharge for the year ahead.

Also read: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Faces Heat For Promoting Egg Freezing!