Schools and Colleges Holiday on November 24 in Several States

Several states in India have announced that schools, colleges and other public institutions will be closed on Monday, November 24. The date coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, and the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand have issued holiday notifications for educational institutions and government offices.

Because the holiday falls on a Monday, students and staff in these states will effectively enjoy a two-day break, including the preceding Sunday. The closure covers all schools (government, aided and private), colleges, courts and public institutions in the affected states.

The decision places the onus on students and parents to plan ahead, especially for homework deadlines, choice of bus or van travel and other logistics. Students and families in the listed states are advised to verify schedules with their schools or colleges and make necessary adjustments before the long weekend begins.

For states and regions not listed, classes and institutional activities are expected to proceed as usual on November 24. Parents and students should still keep an eye on official announcements from district education offices for any local changes.