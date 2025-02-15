National Youth Festival 2025 to adopt hybrid mode: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore stated that the ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is actively working to enhance youth participation in the National Youth Festival.

He added that as part of this initiative, the ministry introduced a four-stage competition, the ‘Vikasit Bharat Challenge’.

“Additionally, the National Youth Festival and the National Youth and Adolescent Development Program have been restructured and rebranded as Vikasit Bharat Yuva Neta Samvad (VBYLD),” he said.

Highlighting the scale of participation, Rathore shared that over 30 lakh enthusiastic youth from across the country have come together through VBYLD-2025.

He said that through a rigorous, merit-based multi-stage selection process, 2,500 promising young individuals, aged 15 to 29, have been chosen to participate in Vikasit Bharat Yuva Neta Samvad 2025.

“This initiative aims to nurture the next generation of leaders, innovators, and visionaries who will drive India's progress,” he said.

He said that the programme has reached over six crore viewers through various social media platforms, demonstrating its nationwide impact.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said that this programme aims to foster deeper engagement with the youth, encouraging them to contribute their perspectives on India’s development.

The National Youth Festival 2025 is being conducted in a hybrid format, combining physical and digital participation. The first phase featured competitions such as the Bharat Tour Quiz, Vikasit Bharat Essay Competition, Vikasit Bharat PPT Challenge, and Vikasit Bharat Championship, held in physical mode.

Additionally, over three crore youth and citizens engaged with the Developed India Young Leaders Dialogue through platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

With its broad outreach and innovative structure, VBYLD-2025 is playing a crucial role in empowering young minds and shaping India’s future leaders.

