National Waterways regulations to open new frontiers for private players: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, are designed to attract private sector investment in setting up terminals, streamline processes and promote efficient use of India’s vast waterways network, the government said on Friday.

With the enforcement of the regulations, private entities are expected to play a greater role in the development and expansion of inland waterway terminals, thus contributing to the overall growth of the sector.

Formulated by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), this is a significant move to enhance infrastructure development and improve the ease of doing business.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI has made significant strides in developing waterways as a key engine of economic growth.

The cargo movement on national waterways has surged over the last decade, from 18 million tonnes to 133 million tonnes in FY 2023-24.

This advancement is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to promote sustainable development, foster private sector participation, and enhance ease of doing business by leveraging digitalisation and streamlining processes.

Additionally, the newly-launched Jalvahak scheme, which aims to incentivise a shift in cargo transport by nearly 17 per cent from the current 4,700 million tonne kilometres on national waterways, is expected to further boost private sector participation.

By enabling entities, including private players, to develop and operate jetties and terminals, these regulations open up new opportunities for investment, trade, and economic growth, while also improving logistical efficiency.

Under the new regulations, any entity including private, wishing to develop or operate an inland waterway terminal on a national waterway need to obtain a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NoC) from IWAI.

Both existing and new terminals, whether permanent or temporary, are covered under these regulations. Permanent terminals can be maintained for the lifetime by the operator, while temporary terminals will have an initial five-year term with the possibility of extensions, said the ministry.

