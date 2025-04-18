National Herald case: BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest against Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Shouting slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP Yuva Morcha on Friday staged a protest march outside the AICC headquarters in the wake of the Leader of Opposition’s alleged involvement in the National Herald case.

Led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the protesters demanded the resignation of Gandhi from the Congress and shouted slogans against the grand old party.

Holding banners and placards, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers marched on the road and climbed barricades to vent anger over alleged corruption and money laundering by the Gandhi family in the National Herald case.

The protest march was led by Yuva Morcha President Sagar Tyagi and Yuva Morcha National General Secretary Rohit Chahal, Delhi General Secretary Arun Daral, Gaurav Jorasiya, Puneet Sharma, and other youth wing members.

Sachdeva questioned the unease in the Congress ranks after the ED recently seized Rs 661 crore belonging to the company that owns National Herald.

“This entire case is from 2012, during the Congress regime, and the petitioners were from Congress itself. Therefore, Congress leaders need to realise that the BJP has no role in this case. Now, when investigation agencies are probing the case under court orders, why are Congress leaders -- especially Rahul and Sonia Gandhi -- feeling troubled?” he said.

Sachdeva said, “The Congress has a history of corruption.”

“From Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, all have participated in looting the nation,” he alleged, adding that the National Herald case is about selling the country’s assets.

Marching with party workers holding placards that read, “Corruption is tradition, Congress’ only mission”, Sachdeva said, “There is no reason for the Congress to feel restless if its leaders have done no wrong.”

He stated that when investigative agencies began probing the matter, Congress leaders went to the High Court claiming incorrect valuation. The court, however, confirmed the validity of the investigation and allowed it to continue.

He added that when the National Herald matter came to light, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, but it was Sonia Gandhi, acting as the “super PM,” and Rahul Gandhi was managing the situation.

“The public’s tax money, collected as donations, was embezzled through Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and a company called Young India,” Sachdeva claimed.

“Now that the country is demanding accountability, they are in discomfort. Until we get answers, our fight will continue,” said Sachdeva.

Sagar Tyagi said, “The family that looted the country, implemented Article 370 to divide it, and gave refuge to anti-national forces, must now be held accountable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370, and now Rahul Gandhi must answer in the National Herald case.”

Rohit Chahal remarked, “In Congress today, the mother, brother, and brother-in-law are all out on bail. After committing theft, the Congress itself is now on the streets for its own party. As the law is doing its job, it is being questioned.”

The ED filed a fresh chargesheet in a Special Delhi court against Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the alleged National Herald case.

The ED alleged the investigation revealed that Young Indian, a private company beneficially owned by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, acquired AJL properties worth Rs 2,000 crore for a mere Rs 50 lakh, significantly undervaluing its worth.

The probe by the ED also indicated that Young Indian and AJL properties were used for the generation of further proceeds of crime in the form of bogus donations to the tune of Rs 18 crore, bogus advance rent to the tune of Rs 38 crore and bogus advertisements of Rs 29 crore.

The investigation by ED commenced in 2021, based on a cognisance order issued on June 26, 2014, by the Metropolitan Magistrate Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, following a private complaint filed by Subramanian Swamy.

The complaint highlighted a criminal conspiracy by several prominent political figures, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian for alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.