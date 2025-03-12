National Day wishes to the people of Mauritius: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished the people of Mauritius on their National Day, saying he was looking forward to being part of the celebrations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "National Day wishes to the people of Mauritius. Looking forward to today’s programmes, including taking part in the celebrations."

He also posted a video and shared highlights of his visit so far -- from the grand welcome to his meeting with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

PM Modi arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday for his two-day state visit.

He held a meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam, where they reviewed bilateral ties and explored new avenues to elevate the "special bond to even greater heights".

On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the Banquet Dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Mauritius. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Mauritius PM for his "emotional and inspiring thoughts".

"I’m grateful to the Prime Minister, the government of Mauritius and its people for this grand welcome and hospitality. A visit to Mauritius is always very special for an Indian Prime Minister. It’s not just a diplomatic visit but an opportunity to meet family. I sensed this affinity from the very moment I set foot on the land of Mauritius. There is a sense of belonging everywhere."

He said there were "no barriers of protocol. It’s a matter of privilege for me to be invited once again as Chief Guest of the Mauritius National Day. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to you on behalf of 140 crore Indians."

PM Modi said the partnership between India and Mauritius is not limited to our historic relations. It is based on shared values, mutual trust, and a common vision of a brighter future. "Your leadership has always guided and strengthened our relations. Under this leadership, our partnership continues to strengthen and expand across all areas. India takes pride in being a trusted and valued partner in the development journey of Mauritius. Together, we are working on key infrastructure projects that are leaving an indelible mark of progress across every corner of Mauritius. The results of mutual cooperation in capacity building and human resource development are becoming evident across both the government and private sectors," he said.

"In every challenging moment, whether it’s a natural disaster or the COVID pandemic, we have stood together like family. Today, our historical and cultural ties have taken the form of a comprehensive partnership. Friends, Mauritius is our close maritime neighbour and a key partner in the Indian Ocean region. During my last visit to Mauritius, I shared the Vision SAGAR. It places regional development, security, and shared prosperity at its core. We firmly believe that the countries of the Global South must come together and speak with a united voice. With this spirit, we prioritised the Global South as a central focus during our G20 presidency. And we invited Mauritius to join us as a special guest.," PM Modi said during his address.

He further said, "As I’ve said before, if there is one country in the world that has a right on India, it is Mauritius. There are no limits to our relationship. There are no limits to our hopes and aspirations towards our relations. In future, we will continue to collaborate for the prosperity of our people and the peace and security of the entire region."

The Mauritian Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the nation's highest honour, 'The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean'.

PM Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius. This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.

