Indian Army's 'Operation Sadbhavna' empowers girls with digital skills in J&K's Akhnoor

Akhnoor, March 12 (IANS) In a step towards technological empowerment for students, the Indian Army has successfully conducted 'Operation Sadbhavna,' a 45-day basic computer training course for 20 young girls in Sunail village, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

The programme, held at Government High School, Sunail, aimed to promote digital education in rural areas and equip young girls with essential computer skills to make them technologically self-reliant.

Students who participated in the training shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

Suhani Devi, one of the trainees, told IANS, "Under the Indian Army's 'Operation Sadbhavna,' we were given a 45-day training programme in our school. We learned many new things about computers, like MS Excel, MS Word, and PowerPoint. All this was possible because of our teachers and the Indian Army. I am very grateful to them for providing this training free of cost."

"Coming from a poor background, I never had access to computers. But now, after completing this training, we have received a certificate. This training will be very helpful for us in the future," she further added.

Another student, Sunita Bhagat, told IANS, "This computer training has taught us a lot. Learning how to use a computer is very essential. Through computers, we can complete tasks efficiently, which would otherwise take much longer."

"We are very thankful to the Indian Army and our teachers for making this possible. This will be a great help for us in our future careers," she added.

The headmaster of the school, Satpal, also acknowledged the Army's efforts.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Since computers have become an essential part of daily life, I am extremely grateful to the Indian Army for organising this training programme for underprivileged girls. The students were taught basic computer operations, handling different components, and working with software."

He further highlighted the Army's additional support, stating, "The Indian Army has also assisted us with infrastructure by providing desks, almirahs, whiteboards, and other essential materials. I hope they continue such initiatives for our students in the future."

Upon completion of the training, all participants were awarded certificates under the National Computer Literacy Programme. The initiative is a significant step toward making young girls self-reliant and better prepared for future career opportunities.

This effort by the Indian Army contributes meaningfully to the vision of 'Digital India' and aims to expand educational opportunities in border areas, ensuring a brighter future for rural youth.

