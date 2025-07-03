National Critical Mineral Mission to prepare India for future of technological growth: Industry

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Industry on Thursday hailed the government and the Ministry of Mines on the formal launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), saying that the landmark initiative marks a strategic turning point in India’s journey toward secure, sustainable, and competitive access to critical minerals.

The NCMM stems from the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024-25 to establish a mission focused on critical minerals. The formal notification signals the beginning of a structured, mission-mode approach to industrial policy centred on advanced and strategic technologies.

Critical minerals are essential to semiconductors, smartphones, servers, precision tools, telecom equipment, medical electronics, batteries, and clean energy, among others.

These inputs underpin industrial strength and national resilience. Global supply chains remain vulnerable due to geopolitical concentration and strategic trade controls. A focused national mission was both timely and necessary.

“The National Critical Mineral Mission is a foundational step. It addresses a blind spot in India’s industrial strategy. Electronics and semiconductors are mineral-intensive sectors. This mission brings foresight, purpose, and structure to how we prepare for the future,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

India is entering a new phase of technological growth. Electronics production reached $138 billion in 2024-25, with mobile phones contributing $64 billion.

New frontier such as semiconductors, advanced packaging, EVs, digital infrastructure, and defence electronics are poised for scale. These sectors require reliable supplies of rare earths, lithium, cobalt, nickel, tungsten, tantalum, and gallium, among others. Any delay or disruption can derail national objectives.

This mission is crucial as India targets $500 billion in electronics production by FY31 and beyond. Building a secure and competitive critical minerals ecosystem is a long-term strategic necessity.

India holds significant geological potential including 6 per cent of global rare earth reserves and emerging prospects in lithium, graphite, and other strategic minerals. Yet the domestic base in mineral extraction, processing, metallurgy, and downstream manufacturing remains underdeveloped.

“We must move with speed and clarity. India has no option but to build resilience. Global examples show the consequences of delayed response. This mission can unlock a new industrial chapter. ICEA is fully aligned with the government’s vision,” Mohindroo added.

