The National Award for Best Actor must definitely go to Dhanush for Kuberaa, says Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, June 23(IANS)Stating that he could not imagine anyone else other than Dhanush playing the character of Deva in director Sekhar Kammula's recently released 'Kuberaa', Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi has said that Dhanush must get the National Award for Best actor for his performance in the film.

Participating as the Chief Guest in the success meet of the film that was held on Sunday, Chiranjeevi showered praises on the entire team of 'Kuberaa', which has now taken a strong opening in theatres and is well on its way to emerging a superhit.

"Nobody else could have done the character of Deva other than Dhanush. I couldn't recognize Dhanush initially while watching the movie. He seemed so involved in the character. I see this movie as an experience rather than a film. It felt like it was happening in real life," said Chiranjeevi.

"The character that touched my heart in this film is Deva. No one else can do this character except Dhanush," he said and turned to Dhanush to say to him, "It has become a regular affair for you. But let me wish you in advance. Congratulations, the award for best actor should definitely come to you. If you win, everyone will be proud. Otherwise, there is no meaning for National Awards. Definitely, you will win."

Chiranjeevi also praised actors Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and the film's director Sekhar Kammula for their contributions to the film.

Talking about director Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna said the gifted director had made each movie of his like a gem and had managed to win a permanent place in the hearts of audiences.

"Sekhar Kammula met me as a fan during the shooting of my film State Rowdy. I am really happy that he made the decision to enter cinema on the day he shook my hand," he said, before turning to Sekhar Kammula and saying, "I am proud that taking me an as inspiration, you have come to the industry and through your own talent, thoughts and commitment have reached this stage. In your silver jubilee year, I would like to express my congratulations to you once again."

Chiranjeevi said Sekhar Kammula's movies were close to reality and that his characters were well etched and well projected. Reeling out the names of the lead characters in several of Sekhar Kammula's films, beginning from his first film 'Anand', Chiranjeevi said,"The reason why we are able to recall these character names is because they stood out. We saw only the characters and not the actors."

