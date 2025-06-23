LPG Leak Horror Goes Viral: How a Couple Survived a Deadly Kitchen Blast

In a chilling incident, a man and a woman had a narrow escape as they tried to control an LPG gas cylinder leak. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion on safety measures during gas leaks.

In the video dated June 18, a woman is seen struggling to contain gas leaking from a pipe connected to an LPG cylinder. The pressure appears to be too high for her to close the valve on the regulator. She leaves the kitchen immediately to seek help. By the time she returns with a man, the pressure in the pipe seems to have reduced.

As the man attempts to close the valve, an explosion occurs in the kitchen. For a brief moment, flames engulf the entire room. Fortunately, the woman escapes without injury, but the man appears to have sustained burns.

Netizens pointed out that open doors and windows likely prevented a larger mishap, which could have been tragic.

What to Do If You Suspect an LPG Gas Leak

What to Do Immediately

1. Turn Off the Gas Supply

Shut the cylinder valve (regulator) immediately.

If the stove knob is on, turn it off too.

2. Open All Doors and Windows

Ventilate the area to let the gas escape.

Create cross-ventilation if possible.

3. Evacuate People

Get everyone, especially children and the elderly, out of the kitchen or affected area.

4. Check for the Source of the Leak

Do not use a match—apply soapy water to the pipe and valve area. Bubbles will form at the leak point.

If you detect the leak, don’t try to fix it unless you're trained.

5. Call Emergency Services

If the situation is out of control, immediately contact your LPG provider’s emergency helpline or the local fire department.

Provide your location and clearly explain the situation.

What NOT to Do

Do not switch on or off any electrical appliances (lights, fans, fridge, etc.) — they may spark.

Do not use a mobile phone near the suspected leak — step outside first if you need to call.

Do not light a match, candle, or lighter.

Do not panic — calm, quick actions are most effective.

Prevention Tips