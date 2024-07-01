Nation poised for golden times of 'Viksit Bharat', says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bansuri Swaraj, speaking on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, listed many achievements of the BJP-led NDA government in the past 10 years and also mentioned how the nation is poised for the golden times of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Bansuri Swaraj said that the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government and `his vision of Viksit Bharat have earned the public's trust, resulting in a clear mandate for the NDA government for the third consecutive time.

She said that the Modi government fulfils every promise it makes and cited the examples of Article 370 abrogation, the Ram Temple consecration, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), One Rank, One Pension, and Make in India.

Highlighting the robust economic growth under the NDA government, she said, "In the last ten years, India has risen to the fifth largest economy in the world from the 11th rank, all in the times of global instability. Now, it is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world."

Stressing on the vision of Viksit Bharat, she said, "PM Modi has taken the resolution of Viksit Bharat 2047, with focus on four main pillars --- youth, women, farmers and the poor."

The New Delhi MP also highlighted the Standup India and Startup India program of the Centre and said that this has made Indian youth a "job creator, instead of job seeker, "and now, the youth is moving towards "wealth creation," leading India to become the third-largest Startup ecosystem in the world.

She hailed the new initiatives of the Central government benefitting the youth, including the Mudra Yojana, Digital India, the chip manufacturing and semiconductor industry, Make in India, and Startup India for encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth.

She spoke about several programs for women's emancipation and empowerment, including the Ujjwala Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana, the Lakhpati Didi program, and the Namo Drone Didi scheme.

"Over 50 crore bank accounts were opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana initiative, out of which 56 per cent were of women. Our Prime Minister also ensured that women also have financial support for their businesses under the Mudra Yojana, under which 59 per cent of the loans were sanctioned to women. Similarly, under Standup India, 89 per cent of the loans were sanctioned to women," she said.

Swaraj mentioned that PM Modi's Garib Kalyan Yojana has been recognised as the largest welfare development scheme in the world, recounting the government's focus on the development of the poor. She also mentioned the free ration scheme, claiming that the government is allocating free ration to more than 81 crore people to ensure food and nutrient security.

The BJP MP emphasised the achievements of the PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Swarn Nidhi program, adding that this has extensively benefitted the poor.

She also praised the new criminal laws, stating that they replaced the colonial-era "suppressive" laws and focused solely on "justice," unlike foreign governance, which aimed to suppress people. She argued that these transformative initiatives are why India has voted for the NDA again.

Drawing parallels with the Mahabharata, she said that Lord Krishna will always support those who perform 'Karma' (deeds), referring to PM Modi, and slammed the opposition for imposing an Emergency and trying to destroy the Constitution and democracy.

She accused the AAP of deliberately creating a "constitutional crisis" in the national capital, where people are yearning for water.

