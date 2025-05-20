Natalie Portman loved playing John Krasinski’s sister in ‘Fountain of Youth’

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Natalie Portman had a gala time on the sets of her latest film. The actress shared that she got to live out one of her wildest dreams in the film alongside John Krasinski.

During the ‘Fountain of Youth’ red carpet premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles on Monday, May 19, the Black Swan actress, 43, opened up about why playing the sister of John Krasinski, 45, was special for her, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘People’, “It was so incredible to get to work with John. He's so funny. He's so kind, such a good actor and to play brother and sister was really fun because both of us, I think, had an imagination of what it might be like”.

She further mentioned, “I'm an only child and he has only brothers, so we both kind of had that lifetime imagination of what it would be like to bring to our characters and it was great to travel to all these incredible places with the entire cast”.

As per ‘People’, Krasinski has two older brothers, Paul Krasinski and Dr. Kevin Krasinski. Kevin is an orthopedic surgeon, while Paul is a tech CEO.

The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ actress adds that being on set felt like being with family, and getting to travel the world while making the mystery movie made it that much better.

“We really had a crew the whole time and we all really had fun together. And then we got to shoot at the pyramids and be in Vienna and it was just magical”, she added.

In the Apple TV+ film directed by Guy Ritchie, treasure-hunting mastermind Luke Purdue (Krasinski) is estranged from his sister Charlotte Purdue (Portman). However, the two must come together to pull off a global heist to find the mythological ‘Fountain of Youth’.

A mysterious billionaire named Owen Carver (Domhnall Gleeson) funds their mission, but unbeknownst to the Purdues, the wealthy investor has an ulterior motive for helping the bickering brother-sister duo.

“I love the initial juxtaposition between Luke and Charlotte, this idea of the adventurous spirit and the person who is always playing it safe”, Krasinski said in production notes for the film.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.