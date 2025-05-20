Aadhya Anand reveals How ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ tested her mentally and emotionally

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Aadhya Anand has opened up about the intense journey she underwent while filming ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai,’ describing the role as her most mentally and emotionally demanding to date.

The actress revealed that inhabiting her complex character pushed her beyond her comfort zone at every turn. Stepping away from her familiar teenage, romantic parts, Aadhya tackles a role that’s deeply nuanced, startlingly unpredictable, and packed with emotional intensity.

Speaking about the transition, she shared, “Someone with a strong background in sports and athletics, I’ve always been drawn to roles that are high energy and dynamic. While I enjoy playing sweet romantic characters, I felt it was time to explore something more intense and layered. Knock Knock Kaun Hai? is a complete rollercoaster, mystery, thriller, romance, murder that keeps you guessing. Preparing for this role pushed me mentally and emotionally. It was growth as an actor, and a transformative journey.”

The series also features Kush Jotwani and Arjun Deswal in key roles. With the backdrop of college life, ‘Knock Knock Kaun Hai’ explores themes of danger, intrigue, and hidden truths. The series will be available to stream on Amazon MX Player from May 22.

Aadhya is known for her roles in “Bombay Begums,” “Crushed,” “Friday Night Plan,” and “Bravehearts,” and now she steps into a riveting new persona in the psychological drama “Knock Knock Kaun Hai?.”

Aadhya Anand, born in Coorg, India, and raised in Singapore, is an Indian actress, model, and dancer whose career spans both film and digital platforms. She made her on‐screen debut at just nine years old in the Singaporean feature ‘A Yellow Bird,’ which premiered at the International Critics’ Week during the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

That same year, she appeared in the social drama ‘Utter 2016: One Hour to Daylight’, set against the backdrop of Singapore’s cultural tensions. In March 2021, Aadhya broke into the streaming world as Shai Irani—the youngest of the five “begums”—in Netflix’s original series ‘Bombay Begums,’ a contemporary drama that explores desire, ethics, and ambition across generations of women.

