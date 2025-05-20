As India Halts Indus Treaty, China Steps In to Accelerate Pakistan’s Mohmand Dam

As India refuses to lift the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), China has once again come to Pakistan’s aid by expediting the construction of the Mohmand Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A report by the South China Morning Post stated that the project is seen as a flagship effort by Pakistan and is being built with China’s assistance.

The China Energy Engineering Corporation, a state-owned entity, commenced the construction in 2019. The project was originally scheduled for completion next year. According to reports, it has now reached a crucial stage, with concrete filling work underway.

China accelerated work on the project as the Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance. The Indian government suspended the treaty, which governs the flow of water from the Indus River system. Under the treaty, Pakistan has rights over the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — while India controls the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

However, following the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India suspended the treaty in a bid to pressure Pakistan over its support for terrorist activities.

Following India's move, Pakistan has found itself in a difficult position, as water from the three western rivers accounts for nearly 80% of the country’s needs.

The Mohmand Dam is regarded as a "flagship" project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is part of China’s broader Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The project is co-financed by the Government of Pakistan, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

A concrete-faced rockfill dam, it is being built on the Swat River, 5 km upstream of the Munda Headworks near Peshawar, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The multi-purpose project, with a gross storage capacity of 1.29 million acre-feet, aims to improve water security, flood control, agricultural productivity, and electricity generation in the region.

Once operational, the dam will irrigate over 1.6 lakh acres and supply 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar, benefiting around two million residents.